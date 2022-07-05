STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Paris calling

The City-based philanthropist, Sudha Reddy is the only Indian to be walk at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week

Published: 05th July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy has always left everyone awestruck when it comes to fashion. The philanthropist is big on experimenting with new looks and making a statement. After wowing all with her appearance at the Met Gala 2021, this time she would be walking at the Paris Haute Couture Week. While she heads to Paris to live her moment, we get in touch with her as she talks all about the show and the brands she would be collaborating with.

Excited and happy Sudha Reddy sharing about how it feels to be the only Indian to be a part of Paris Haute Couture Week, says, “It was a surreal feeling to be invited as the only Indian from Hyderabad at the prestigious fashion event and I cannot say if I felt ever more confident, excited, beautiful and proud. The artistry and expertise behind Paris Haute Couture Week makeup are one of the world’s great creative endeavours and I am incredibly excited to have extended this gesture.

Highlighting the rich lineage of India when it comes to culture and tradition will be my core agenda during this visit. The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is the mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship and artistry of India need to be celebrated at every stage. I feel South Asian representation is still very marginalised at these events. I would have liked to see more South Asians and Indians at the event as I believe Indians are making a mark in every field across the world and they need to be celebrated at such global outings.”

Sudha always stunned people with her glamorous looks at every event and so talking about what she would be wearing at the Paris event she says, “I have chosen Avant-garde looks that complement international and local fashion sensibilities. I have zeroed down on haute couture looks from Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Jenny Packham, Versace, Albert Ferretti, Armani and Giambattista Valli.”

Talking about the accessories that she would be carrying at the vent she mentions, “I will be using my personal collection of accessories from Judith Leiber, Hermes, Dolce&Gabbana, while I have opted for bespoke fine jewellery by Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers and Shree Raj in an effort to propel local ateliers into the global limelight.”

Ending her note on what fashion means to her she explains, “I can say that fashion plays a significant role in my life. That is the reason I opted for a professional degree in the field, to understand the nuances of fashion from an expert eye. My personal style has always been a blend of modern and the traditional, the west and the east. I believe that fashion is reflective and must mirror not only the pulse of the season but the persona of the wearer.

I tend to gravitate towards bright, happy colours and innovative design, but some of my favourite looks are more understated and intricate in their simplicity. I believe fashion is a personal statement and all about oneself. I would rather be considered a forerunner in the world of fashion rather than fall prey to customary and seasonal trends that look good on social media on models and celebrities. What’s in vogue today may not be in vogue tomorrow but personal style is evergreen.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp