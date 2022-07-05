Theatre for a cause

Shamma Kalodi By

HYDERABAD: We have seen and read the stories of several celebrities and people around us fighting, surviving or living through life threatening diseases like cancer. But have you heard of any cancer survivor in their fifties acting out their story for the first time in a play? Yes, it is happening on July 9, at Telangana Saraswatha Parishad. Aur Shama Jalti Rahi is a Hindi play directed by Nitin Basrur, based on the story of and acted by 54-year-old Priya Joshi. What adds glory to the performance is that all the crew members (other than voice-overs done by two men for doctor and husband roles) are women — including costume, stage support, music, and light arrangements.

Wait before you underestimate them as amateurs. “These are enthusiastic ladies who are all set to prove themselves. They are good at what they do, but it is the first time they are using their talent in theatre,” says excited Nitin Basrur. He met Priya Joshi in 2018 at an informal gathering at Neredmet. Priya was reading out her story, later published as a book and became a best-seller in Marathi, Ek Hota Cancer. Saksham Foundation, a charitable organisation by five women and Maratti Katta, jointly present the two-hour play. “So far, we have done four plays in the Marathi language.

We take up inspirational projects and spend our profit on charity and various social causes,” says Deepali Deshpande, president of Saksham foundation. “I was fascinated by the style of her narration. One of the challenges I faced while scripting was to dramatise it with perfect dialogue that conveys the situation she underwent.” Basrur adds that the income from the show will be used for spreading awareness of cancer and helping economically weak cancer patients.

Priya Joshi got diagnosed with the third stage of ovarian cancer in 2005. The solo play is about how she managed her life then, her thought processes and the emotional journey that followed. It also shows how she handled the emotional turmoil her children underwent. “I want people to know that with a positive attitude, determination, and willpower, it is possible to come out of any adverse situation. Never lose your hope,” she said. Priya, who had performed only at small clubs and informal meetings before, is excited about her debut theatre performance.

As a wife of an army officer and mother of two daughters, she says that love, affection, support from her family, and her faith in god had driven her during hard times. When she got diagnosed with cancer, she left her job as a primary school teacher. Now, she volunteers for the Make A Wish Foundation, which works to fulfil the wishes of small children who suffer from critical illnesses. She had published two books based on her experiences as a cancer survivor and army wife.