Upset over being scolded, youth stabs father to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset over being admonished for not taking up a job and staying idle at home, a 24-year-old youth stabbed his father to death at their residence in Golconda on Sunday. The accused Mohd Ashraf is on the run and teams have been deputed to nab him, said K Chandrashekar Reddy, Inspector, Golconda police station.

Police said Ashraf was the elder of the two sons of the victim Mohd Saber, 52, and Sultana Begum. While the victim ran a bicycle repair shop, Sultana works as a domestic worker and the couple’s younger son Amer also has a job. However, Ashraf, who was arrested in 2021 under the Arms Act and is now out on bail, didn’t take up a job even after repeated requests from his parents. He was addicted to alcohol and had been quarrelling with Saber and Sultana over money and other petty reasons.

On Sunday, after Sultana returned after work, she couldn’t find the accused at home and was surprised to see the victim’s bedroom locked. After breaking open the door, she found Saber lying in a pool of blood.

Police rushed to the spot and found stab injuries on the victim’s neck, throat, chest, head and back. The cops suspect that he was stabbed with scissors. Further probe into this case is underway, said Chandrasekhar Reddy.