STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Armoor ACP to probe TGB robbery case

The police have begun investigating the robbery case that took place in the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) in Bussapur village in the district over the weekend. 

Published: 06th July 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The police have begun investigating the robbery case that took place in the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) in Bussapur village in the district over the weekend. 

Armoor ACP R Prabhakar Rao has been appointed the Investigating Officer in the case and special teams have been set up for the probe.

The police suspect that an interstate gang from Maharashtra or northern States ca-rried out the offence. Local cops are also coordinating with Maharashtra police. 

In the recent past, district police have been able to nab accused persons in other States and recover stolen property, which officials say, makes them confident about cracking the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp