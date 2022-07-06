Armoor ACP to probe TGB robbery case

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The police have begun investigating the robbery case that took place in the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) in Bussapur village in the district over the weekend.

Armoor ACP R Prabhakar Rao has been appointed the Investigating Officer in the case and special teams have been set up for the probe.

The police suspect that an interstate gang from Maharashtra or northern States ca-rried out the offence. Local cops are also coordinating with Maharashtra police.

In the recent past, district police have been able to nab accused persons in other States and recover stolen property, which officials say, makes them confident about cracking the case.