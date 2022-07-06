Fake education certificate racket busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chaitanyapuri police have busted a fake educational certificate racket by apprehending four persons. The police found fake certificates in the name of JNTU, Kakatiya and Acharya Nagarjuna University and those in other states like MS Ramaiah University, Anna University, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda said: “ The racket targeted students who dream to fly abroad for further studies or for work purposes. It was providing counterfeit certificates to the students in the name of reputed universities. In fact some of universities do not even exist. The gang charges Rs 1 lakh for furnishing one fake certificate.”

express Illustration

The incident came to light when a technical recruiter working in Jubilee Hills approached SL Overseas Company in Chaitanyapuri operated by S Lakshmi to process his visa for his graduation. He paid Rs 1 lakh in instalments and submitted his intermediate certificate for further processing.

He was later handed over other documents where he surprisingly found a Provisional Certificate, Consolidated Memorandum Marks, Convocations Certificate, Graduation Declaration Certificate in the name of Sahithi Degree College, and a letter of recommendation for a master’s program on his name. All the certificates were said to be issued by Kakatiya University, Warangal. He approached the police who launched an investigation and apprehended the four culprits.

The Police Commissioner said: “Consultancy Managing Director Sirisala Lakshmi gets fake certificates from one Vadlamuri Srinivas Rao for a commission of Rs 20,000 for each certificate. He procures the fake certificates from an IT Employee Vadde Rohit Kumar working in Critical River IT Solutions in HiTec City. He uses the software Adobe Photoshop and downloads the certificates from online platforms with the names of the students who are in need of them. He collects an amount of Rs 30,000 for each certificate.”

It is also reported that a few students using the same certificates flew to Germany where they were later arrested. Police are now trying to identify the number of students who procured fake certificates from the consultancy and are working in jobs and those who flew abroad, for initiating further action.

Spreading the net

