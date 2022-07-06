STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HMDA revokes permission as construction firm blocks road

Realtor misrepresents facts, residents’ protest yields dividends

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Ameenpur and Patancheru have won a battle against a construction company. After representations from these residents, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) cracked the whip on a construction company by cancelling the building permission issued to it in Ameenpur.

The action followed after the HMDA found that the company had misrepresented facts in the brochure and occupied a road. Over 1,000 residents of the locality have been affected due to the closure of the road. The road was also shown in a HMDA-approved plan.

‘’Based on the hearing, the building permission was cancelled,’’ MAUD Special Chief Secretary and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, Arvind Kumar said. ‘’Citizens win a battle. Impact of @ HakkuInitiative Campaign.@ HMDA_Gov revokes building permission to a construction blocking a road in #Ameenpur #Hyderabad,’’ activist Kota Neelima tweeted.

The HMDA revoked the building permission following a protest by citizens in Ameenpur, Patancheru. The builder had occupied an HMDA-approved accessed road by building a wall, cutting off local residents from the main road.

The HMDA Planning Department revoked the permission under Section 22, HMDA Act 2008 on the grounds of misrepresentation of facts. The order also states that the construction company had ‘’given commitment to road accessibility’’ to the residents. But it is ‘’blocking the road by constructing an apartment on the said road”.

