STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HMWS&SB to stop taking cash payments soon

After the introduction of the 20KL free water scheme, the monthly revenue of the HMWS&SB has dropped to around Rs 70 crore per month, of which Rs 50 crore is ‘cashless’.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) plans to go fully ‘cashless’ over the next two months, having decided to receive bill payments only through the digital mode. 

Around 30 per cent to 40 per cent of consumers not availing the 20KL free water scheme still pay their bills in cash, and the Water Board wants to do away with this practice once and for all, by encouraging online and UPI payments.

After the introduction of the 20KL free water scheme, the monthly revenue of the HMWS&SB has dropped to around Rs 70 crore per month, of which Rs 50 crore is ‘cashless’.  Over 60 per cent consumers are availing the 20KL free water scheme, which leaves about 4.5 lakh Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) being billed on a monthly basis. Of these, 46,000 come into the ‘non-domestic’ consumer category who pay around Rs 67 crore. 

“Earlier, the problem we faced in going completely cashless was slum dwellers. Now, all slum dwellers are availing the 20KL free water scheme. This has encouraged us to go for cashless transactions,” a Water Board official told Express. 

Accordingly, meter readers will visit each household and serve an electronic copy as well as a manual bill to consumers who can use any of the payment apps available or visit e-Seva or MeeSeva centres to pay their bills. 

The HMWS&SB has already introduced a self-billing system where a handful of consumers are taking the meter reading and paying their bill online. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp