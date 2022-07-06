Hyderabad: Newborn’s body found near sump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 50-day-old girl was found near an underground sump at Jagadgirigutta under Cyberabad commissionerate limits on Tuesday. Jagadgirigutta Inspector P Saidulu said the case is under investigation and more details behind her death would be revealed once the autopsy report is ready.

The child’s parents Rajesh and Jyothi used to sleep with her regularly and did the same on Monday night as well. However, on waking up on Tuesday morning, the couple found the child missing. During the search, they found the child in the underground sump just outside their house.

Police said Rajesh was with the child till 3 am on Tuesday, and handed her off to Jyothi. The couple reportedly slept with the newborn in the middle. Police have registered a suspicious death case and are probing into all angles.