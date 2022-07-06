Take private matters in hand

Shamma Kalodi By

HYDERABAD: The Monsoon is here. While it is soothing to watch and listen to the wonder, sitting behind a window and sipping your beverage, we know you hardly have time for this romanticised experience. With monsoon come waterlogged roads, muddy potholes, heavy traffic, and a wide range of diseases from dengue to skin infections. When moisture is locked in your private areas, fungus breeds there and the rest of the story is not of a bed of roses — endless aches and pains, isn’t it? There have been plenty of discussions on women’s private hygiene, menstrual health, etc. But what about men? CE talks to experts from the medical field to know the importance of men’s intimate hygiene, the dangers of lack of care, and how we can keep private parts free from invasion of those menacing microorganisms.

Dr Janaki K Yalamanchili, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur, says, “Fungal infections are prevalent this season. Identification and treatment at the onset are vital. Most often, men approach us very late- after the condition has worsened. They also use a lot of steroids which is dangerous.” There are many products available for women to keep their vagina hygienic. But for men, there are hardly any, and they don’t need it either. “Washing regularly with mild soap will do. Make sure you wash private parts tenderly.

This practice should prevent accumulation of sweat and dirt,” says Dr Janaki. She also shares what you can do to be on the safer side “Always keep your private part dry. Undergarments should be made of cotton so that your skin can breathe. Never share your towels or undergarments. We advise you not to use non-breathable fabrics like nylon and polyester or tight fabrics. Always avoid wet clothes. Hygiene of the private part is related to your sexual hygiene- it can cause and transmit STDs,” she adds.

Summer is over, and we hope your workout routine is back. Exercises and other energy-requiring tasks can make your body sweat more, as does your private part. For people who sweat a lot, Dr Janaki advises taking extra care as well. Dr N Upendra Kumar, Urology and Andrology Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, also reiterated the danger of fungal infection and talked about another problem that lack of intimate hygiene can cause.

“For sexually active men, this can also cause discomfort in their sexual lives. Naturally, our male body produces an unavoidable smell moderately. This happens because of the normal secretion of smegma.” The thick, cheesy, white fluid that gathers beneath the penis’ foreskin is called smegma. Regular cleaning of private parts is crucial for removing this secretion. “There are powders which absorb moisture. These powders can be used to prevent fungal infections. Maintaining overall hygiene by trimming nails, grooming pubic hair, and having regular showers are also crucial.” When grooming pubic hair, there are no hard and fast rules.

The growth rate of hair will be different for each of us. Though, Dr Kumar suggests grooming weekly once should be adequate. “While grooming, use clean blades. Use it very carefully. Blades with smooth-cutting edges are a good choice.” He also adds that hygiene comes from habits. “Habits like consuming too much alcohol, smoking and following an unhealthy diet and lifestyle can affect your immunity power. This, in turn, can make you vulnerable to infections and diseases. Drink 2 to 2.5 litres of water daily, so your urine is not too concentrated,” he concludes.