Turning one in style

A sneak peek into AnTeRa Kitchen and Bar’s first anniversary celebrations

Published: 06th July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Singireddy Pooja Reddy

By Surya raj Chikurthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are known for their wide range of cuisines such as Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. While a lot of restaurants specialise in one cuisine, AnTeRa Kitchen and Bar at Jubilee Hills has all the Telugu state’s cuisine on their menu. The name AnTeRa is abbreviated from Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema and on Monday they celebrated their first anniversary with aplomb in the presence of delicious food for the enthusiasts from the city.

When we walk into AnTeRa we see beautiful wall paintings, bamboo furniture, and plants across the restaurant. There is an earthy feel to the restaurant as food gets severed on ceramic plates and glasses. “We always wanted to do something different, usually when we go out for dinner they expect the ambience to be a certain way, and keeping that in mind we have given this place an earthy touch,” says Sowmith Reddy, one of the founders.

The dish’s names and the beverages are named after movie names, dialogues, and memes, such as Aipayee, Fasak, IchiPaad, and Oh Baby. Telling more about the unique names of the beverages mentioned on the menu, Singireddy Pooja Reddy, one of the founders says: “My friends and I use these words regularly while talking.

So, we thought by giving these names to beverages it would be a nice touch.” One of their famous drinks which had guests gushing over was Kobari Milk, made out of coconut pulp and another was Oh Baby, made from the combination of cucumber, strawberry, and redbull. The concept of fusion didn’t end with the drinks. Another hit from their fusion menu was Khichidi Kheema Khatta. “We wanted to make sure that our menu is unique to our restaurant. And most of the fusion food and beverages are something that I would like to eat,” says Sowmith.

Comments

