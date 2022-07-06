STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran scribe, art critic Srihari passes away

Published: 06th July 2022 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist and art critic Gudipoodi Srihari passed away due to an ailment here on Tuesday. He was 88. He is survived by a daughter and son. A film critic and versatile writer who was active in the media for more than 55 years, Srihari was also a news broadcaster and ran a popular column by the name Harivillu for 25 continuous years in an vernacular daily.

He covered cultural activities and was instrumental in bringing to limelight several artistes in Indian classical music, dance and other fields. In fact, he introduced MS Rama Rao on All India Radio where his famous Sundara Kanda received all-round acclaim.

Srihari began as a contributor in 1968 for an English daily. He also served as news broadcaster in Hyderabad station for All India Radio. He also published a book on ‘Cultural Heritage’ of Andhra Pradesh and ‘Film Industry’ in Andhra Pradesh. He also served as the president of Film Critics Association. He also penned a book on ‘Telugu Film Industry’.

