76 SCR railway stations to come under video surveillance

The project is likely to be completed by January next year. The remaining stations will be covered in phase 2 of implementation.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police CCTV

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RailTel, which is entrusted with the implementation of the Video Surveillance System (VSS) project (CCTV cameras network) under Nirbhaya Fund has finalised the agencies for executing the job.The first phase of the project will cover major stations of categories A1, A, B, and C numbering 756 across Indian Railways including 76 Railway Stations in the South Central Railway (SCR).

The project is likely to be completed by January next year. The remaining stations will be covered in phase 2 of implementation. Safety and security of passengers is one of the key areas of the Ministry of Railways.
In Telangana, stations covered include HiTec City, James Street, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Warangal, Begumpet, Badcharakal, Kacheguda, Kazipet, Khamma, Lingampally, Mahabubabad, Manch
erial, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Tandur and Vikarabad.

In order to enhance security at Railway stations, Indian Railways is in the process of installing an Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations covering waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/ exit, platforms, foot over bridges and booking offices.
This VSS system will be IP based and will have a network of CCTV cameras. These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and zonal levels.

The video feeds will be monitored at these three levels to ensure enhanced safety and security at Railway premises. The system comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition software which will help detect known criminals triggering an alert when they enter station premises.

 ENHANCED SAFETY
The CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and 
zonal levels
 

