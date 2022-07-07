Bridal oomph & drama

Shamma Kalodi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can architecture be an inspiration for creators of fashion? Founder of bespoke bridal couture label Ideebs London, Aaliya Deeba, says yes. She derives inspiration from Persian and Mughal architecture in the design of most of her bridal collections. She creates collections and designs while collaborating with artisans to recapture traditional craftsmanship. Her latest collection Sheenaz-e-Aroosa is all about floral motifs and homochromatic details woven with zardozi, kardana sequin, pearls, and beads. “I aim to work on traditional embroidery techniques which make the clothes last longer, so that they can be passed from generation to generation and used as a treasured gift,” she says. By introducing a variation of Kareli dupatta in Hyderabad, she has added another feather to her cap.

She shares more about her bridal collection with us, she adds, “We used various materials like chiffon, organza, velvet, and Banarasi silk brocade to make bridal wear. Regarding silhouettes, we primarily offer high-end, low, and uneven hemline tops, anarkalis, and shararas.’’Apart from the bridal collection, she recently launched a casual collection of Indo-western silhouettes using a few draping techniques, which give you the perfect modest look.

The designer is excited about the launch of her new collection Sithara in October. “Sithara includes bridal as well as semi-bridal outfits. We used different kinds of embroidery techniques in it.” The most sought-after colours in her bridal collection are pinkish-red and Persian pink. “Our suggestion is always that as a bride, you should think about your wedding dress taking into consideration the overall context to ensure it goes with the groom’s dress, wedding destination, and the season. If you want to change the dress’ colour, then change everything else to suit your dress,” says Aaliya.

Sharing her journey with the CE, she says, “I moved to India from London after four years of internship with a designer. As a creative designer, I get involved in all the firm’s activities to ensure our garments are royalty. The journey has been both challenging and empowering.”

She also talks about how her brand Ideebs London is unique. “It’s genuinely the grandeur art we use in our garment making that expresses itself without even needing to say a word. We weave the love and magic our brides envisage at the most joyous moment of their life. We have an experienced team that provides tailored recommendations with the in-house ability to construct customised bespoke garments for their special day. We recommend our customers to engage with us at least three months before the wedding,” says she.

Aaliya says her future growth strategy is to expand Ideebs into a lifestyle brand and be able to present Indian art on the world stage as a luxury brand. “We have an international market in US, UK and Middle East countries. During the initial period, I had to wage battle on two fronts: First, on the creativity side, I was reviving artisan techniques that required me to train artists on the aspect of building truly magnificent garments with the required quality of finish. On the other side, I was challenging the orthodoxy of the market where brides would wear the same old-style clothes for weddings. I am glad that today, many of our initial designs have become dominant models for wedding dresses. I think it’s time for me to wage the next orthodoxy battle on my designs,” she concludes.