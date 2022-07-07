Firm booked for duping 620 people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Crime Station authorities on Wednesday registered a cheating case against Diginal India Private Limited, a private firm situated in Banjara Hills, for reportedly duping 620 unemployed of lakhs of rupees.

Police said the firm had published newspaper advertisements saying that they had vacancies for work-from-home opportunities and were willing to pay handsome amounts as compensation for the same. However, the catch was that the job aspirants had to deposit Rs 5.5 lakh, which the firm owners said would be refunded in six months.

Candidates were given hard copies of stories and novels that needed to be scanned and converted to PDFs (file type). A victim Srinivasulu said he had invested Rs 41 lakh in a period of four months after being introduced to the firm’s Managing Director Amit Sharma by his friend, who lost Rs 4 lakh as well.

“The MD said there are 5,30,000 pages of documents that need to be converted to PDFs and believed that the work would continue till 2027. They also gave a written agreement, which made me fall into their trap and put all the savings for my second daughter’s wedding into it,” he said.

Another victim Sravanthi Golla, 32, who was working for the firm since August 2021 also invested a sum of Rs 9.5 lakh. “I was taking care of agreements and payslips,” she said. “I placed my trust in them and had also made my husband and sister quit their job for this,” she added.