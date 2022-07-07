STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forced labour: Four girls from Chhattisgarh rescued from glass factory

Four girls who were trafficked from Chhattisgarh and forced into labour in an industry at Ibrahimpatnam, were rescued by the Rachakonda police, as a part of Operation Muskan VIII.

child labour

( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

They were found working in Rishoub Industries, which manufactures disposable glasses and thermocol plates.On credible information, police along with labour officials raided Rishoub Industries on Wednesday.

It was found that Naresh Jain is the owner and he had brought the children from Chhattisgarh to work in his industry.

They were forced to stay in temporary sheds in the company premises and to work for more than 12 hours every day for a meagre Rs 270 per day. The rescued children were shifted to safe custody and the owner has been detained. Further investigation is in process.

