Gang stealing mobiles at markets held

Around 100 stolen mobile phones were recovered from them. Police said three more minors are associated with the gang and a search is on to apprehend them.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a six-member gang including five persons who stole mobile phones from people at weekly markets and another person, who received the stolen mobile phones, at Medchal. Around 100 stolen mobile phones were recovered from them. Police said three more minors are associated with the gang and a search is on to apprehend them.

The gang targeted people who visited the weekly market at Umanagar of Medchal and looted their mobile phones. As they operate in groups, it became difficult for people to trace them. With a series of complaints, police stepped up surveillance and based on clues, identified the suspects and caught them at Yapral late on Tuesday night. They were produced before the court on Wednesday.

