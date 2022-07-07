Minor among two held for weapon possession

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Balapur police on Wednesday arrested an autorickshaw driver and a juvenile for illegal possession of daggers.

The prime accused Fawad Qureshi, who was arrested in 2021 on murder charges and is now out on bail, and the minor are residents of Rajendranagar. Police found they were moving suspiciously and apprehended them.

During interrogation, Fawad revealed that he had procured the weapons from a popular

e-commerce website. Police have registered a case under Arms Act in this regard and begun the probe.