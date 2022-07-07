STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police raid farmhouse, arrest 19 for partaking in cockfights

The cops also seized Rs 13 lakh in cash and 26 bikes from the accused. 

Published: 07th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:03 AM

Police personnel round up the accused in Peddakanjerla village;

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a tip-off, Sangareddy district police on Wednesday raided a farmhouse in Peddakanjerla village near Patancheru and arrested 19 people allegedly involved in the illegal cockfighting racket. The cops also seized Rs 13 lakh in cash and 26 bikes from the accused. 

the cash seized from the accused

‘Organised by ex-TDP MLA’
The racket is being organised by former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who fled from the scene, at a farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, said Patancheru DSP K Bheem Reddy. 

He said while several others fled the spot, 19 persons were arrested and 26 bikes and cash have also been seized. The farmhouse is owned by one Ramesh while another person Nani is in-charge of maintaining it. Police are now probing their links to Prabhakar and trying to trace the persons who escaped during the raid.

