Take a break in the rain

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The onset of monsoon calls for a quick, refreshing break. And if you’re tired of visiting the same old crowded spots, here’s help from Vikram Lalvani, MD & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, Shangrila Plaza, Banjara Hills, in the form of a list of offbeat places you must check out this time!

Monsoon adventures

For those seeking high adrenaline activities, Nature Trails resorts at Durshet, Kundalika and Sajjan in Maharashtra are a great choice. For the perfect picnic with your gang or trekking through the ghats, enjoying a stay in fully equipped tents or tree houses, taking on the rapids on rafts and kayaks or sleeping under the billion stars; there is never a dull moment here.

Konkan’s best

If a quick drive away in Konkan is on your mind, then Lonavala, Goa and Karwar are worth that gas. All three destinations pack amazing gastronomical experiences, comfortable and premium stay options amidst the surreal beauty of the green western ghats and dozens of waterfalls to gaze at. Be it a short day trip to Dudhsagar or Netravallii Waterfalls in Goa, trekking up the Sadashiv fort, visiting the Kurmugad island, getting up on the Oyster Rock Lighthouse or simply indulging in some Mangalorean delicacies in Karwar or experiencing the evolution of Buddhist Art at the Bhaja Caves, in Lonavala are some of the priceless things to do during monsoons in Konkan.

Amongst the clouds

Known for the Mahakal Temple and the Durpin Monastery, Kalimpong is the picture-perfect neighbour of Darjeeling. Bite into some exotic Nepalese, Tibetan, Bengali cuisines, relish some fine Darjeeling Tea, trek up the Lamahatta Eco Park or simply go shopping in the winding streets of Kalimpong. A quaint hill town that stretches up the Teesta river offers a closer and unfiltered view of the mighty Kanchenjunga.

God’s own country

The ultimate way to experience staying at Alleppey is through a stay in a ‘Kettuvelam’ or houseboat on the Vembanad Lake and enjoy the sight of some of the most unexplored regions of Kerala. Alleppey has a vast number of backwater canals to offer, and each route is unique and offers something spectacular to experience, like watching the sunrise and sunsets from the luxury of your ac rooms, passing through the vast stretches of paddy fields on the lake and indulging in exotic gastronomical treats from the Kuttanad cuisine and much more.

Jungle’s still open

Being close to the buffer zone the advantages of staying in Thekkady, Sariska, Kanha are that loads of other experiences around the wilderness are still open for guests. Like the guided walking trails around the Kanha reserve to spot the unique species of birds like the scarlet minivet, Indian roller, Malabar pied hornbill and more. Also, a visit to the Gond tribal village if you are interested in getting a glimpse of the ‘Gond Art’ or buying some authentic hand-made souvenirs.

Take a stroll in the Ayurvedic and Spice plantations of Thekkady or watch the elephants take their morning dip in the Periyar lake. While jungles do give chills to some, the thought of forts and forests is sure to give a hair-raising experience. A drive to the Kankwari fort located in the buffer zone, the haunted Bangarh fort and the Moosi Rani fort in Alwar are best suited for a monsoon holiday.