Two suspects in techie killing gulp pesticide, but safe

Cops say accused took poison-laced alcohol before being nabbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two suspects who are in police custody in connection with the honour killing case of software professional Narayana Reddy at KPHB, fell sick during questioning. While it was rumoured that they attempted suicide while in police custody, officials in the department denied the same. Police said the duo were admitted to a hospital after complaining of weakness. 

“Later, the two suspects told us that they consumed a pesticide mixed with alcohol, on Sunday, since they were worried that the police were hunting for them,” police sources said. Police said they noticed the suspects were sick during questioning and sought to know the reason. They initially claimed that they were tired, but later admitted that they had consumed poison. 

They duo had been picked up on Tuesday, but they consumed poison on Sunday, much before they were picked up, said police. They were treated at a private hospital in Kukatpally and are now out of danger, said a senior police official. 

Police said the suspects were initially confident that they would not be caught, but on coming to know that the police were tracking them, they consumed pesticide out of fear. While three persons are being questioned in police custody, police are hunting for Narayana Reddy’s in-laws, who are suspected to be the masterminds behind the offence.

