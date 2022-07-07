Youth held for sending porn links to cousin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Cybercrime sleuths apprehended a 27-year-old for harassing a woman by sending her nude pictures, videos and obscene messages. Police, in their investigation, found that the culprit was none other than the victim’s cousin Varikuppala Chandrasekhar, 27, who lives in Yacahram in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, Chandrasekhar who is addicted to watching porn began speaking to the victim in a suggestive manner since a few days. He later purchased a new SIM card and began sending links to porn sites. When she demanded to know who the sender was, he stopped messaging her.

But the girl lodged a complaint with the police who found that the culprit was her cousin. They arrested him and sent him to judicial remand.