Girl hurt after being hit by car driven by minor

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car, which was driven by a 17- year-old boy at Attapur on Wednesday. While it was rumoured that the boy intentionally knocked down the girl as she rejected his love proposal, police have ruled out any foul play in the incident.According to Rajendranagar police, it was clearly a case of accident. The boy had recently learned driving. He lost control of the vehicle and hit the girl, the police said.

The girl was mowed down by the car when she was returning home after the tailoring class.The boy fled the scene immediately. The girl who sustained head injuries was rushed to a private hospital at Charminar.

The police said that the boy fled the scene because he was terrified and hid at his uncle’s place. He was apprehended on Thursday with the help of CCTV footages and has been charged under Section 337 of the IPC, the police said.