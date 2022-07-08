HMWS&SB told to expedite ORR Phase-2 drinking water works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB officials have been directed to expedite Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-2 drinking water pipeline works and construction of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) while strictly adhering to quality, HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore chaired a review meeting with Water Board officials on Thursday on the progress of ORR Phase-2 works which include construction of reservoirs, inlet, outlet and distribution lines. These works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore to supply water to municipalities and municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities in ORR limits.

Dana Kishore directed the authorities to complete construction of the reservoirs by December. Along with these, the inlet and outlet works should also be completed and the distribution line works taken up parallelly. Necessary pipes and other materials should be procured in sufficient quantity, he instructed.

Safety measures should be followed strictly in areas where the pipeline works are taking place. Wherever pipeline expansion works are completed, road repairs works should also be completed. Workers should wear protective equipment without fail. Barricades should be put in place where works are going on,” Dana Kishore said. He said that quality control teams have been given the responsibility of checking quality and safety protocol in ORR-2 works.