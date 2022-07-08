STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Top cop CV reviews arrangements for Bonalu, Bakrid

Instructions were given to the personnel to immediately start and maintain strict vigil at check posts, cattle traders and transporters to curb any illegal cattle trade. 

Published: 08th July 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Goats and sheep being unloaded from a van in Hyderabad on Thursday| R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made in view of Bonalu and Bakrid via a video conference with senior officers of various police stations.Instructions were given to the personnel to immediately start and maintain strict vigil at check posts, cattle traders and transporters to curb any illegal cattle trade. 

Directions were issued not to allow violators to intervene at check posts. “Stopping vehicles carrying cattle, tailgating, checking by any activists should be strictly dealt with. The miscreants involved in illegal transport of animals not fit for slaughter should be booked,” the Police Commissioner said. 

Anand also directed revamping of the peace committees with more youngsters on board and activating them to spread the message of communal amity. Police officers were also tasked to liaison with local civic officials. Task force and patrol staff were looped in to keep a tab on the activities of communal offenders.Instructions were also given for illegal drone spying. Citing hindrance to traffic, the public were advised not to tie the cattle on road margins and take them away from main and arterial roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Bakrid Bonalu CV Anand
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp