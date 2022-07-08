Hyderabad: Top cop CV reviews arrangements for Bonalu, Bakrid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made in view of Bonalu and Bakrid via a video conference with senior officers of various police stations.Instructions were given to the personnel to immediately start and maintain strict vigil at check posts, cattle traders and transporters to curb any illegal cattle trade.

Directions were issued not to allow violators to intervene at check posts. “Stopping vehicles carrying cattle, tailgating, checking by any activists should be strictly dealt with. The miscreants involved in illegal transport of animals not fit for slaughter should be booked,” the Police Commissioner said.

Anand also directed revamping of the peace committees with more youngsters on board and activating them to spread the message of communal amity. Police officers were also tasked to liaison with local civic officials. Task force and patrol staff were looped in to keep a tab on the activities of communal offenders.Instructions were also given for illegal drone spying. Citing hindrance to traffic, the public were advised not to tie the cattle on road margins and take them away from main and arterial roads.