STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board’s self-billing system push

The system allows consumers to take the meter reading, generate instant bills and pay through the HMWS&SB app from any android device. 

Published: 08th July 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To encourage cashless payments and avoid waiting for meter readers, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to encourage consumers to go for a self-billing system that was introduced recently.

The system allows consumers to take the meter reading, generate instant bills and pay through the HMWS&SB app from any android device. 

To do so, consumers should download the HMWS&SB app from Google Playstore, scan the meter to take the reading and forward it to the Water Board with the payment. Already, over 1,200 consumers have downloaded the app and have started paying their water bills online.

Advantages galore

HMWS&SB officials told Express the self-billing system has its own advantages. “Billing is on time, consumers do not have to wait for the meter reader. The biggest advantage is that consumers will understand their usage pattern better and conserve water. It also empowers the consumers and enables instant payment,” said an HMWS&SB official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp