Hyderabad Water Board’s self-billing system push

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To encourage cashless payments and avoid waiting for meter readers, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to encourage consumers to go for a self-billing system that was introduced recently.

The system allows consumers to take the meter reading, generate instant bills and pay through the HMWS&SB app from any android device.

To do so, consumers should download the HMWS&SB app from Google Playstore, scan the meter to take the reading and forward it to the Water Board with the payment. Already, over 1,200 consumers have downloaded the app and have started paying their water bills online.

Advantages galore

HMWS&SB officials told Express the self-billing system has its own advantages. “Billing is on time, consumers do not have to wait for the meter reader. The biggest advantage is that consumers will understand their usage pattern better and conserve water. It also empowers the consumers and enables instant payment,” said an HMWS&SB official.