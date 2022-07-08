Safran opens two aerospace facilities in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the aerospace industry and Telangana’s government plans, Safran has expanded its presence and industrial footprint in India by inaugurating two new facilities in Hyderabad. The first of these two is the Safran Electric and Power facility where wire harnesses for aircraft engines would be manufactured.

The company will invest US$ 8 million in this facility and create employment for about 250 people. The second is the Safran Aircraft Engine facility which is being created with an investment of 36 million Euros and would generate employment for 300 people. The facility will manufacture components for LEAP turbofan engines.

“With these new sites, we’re opening a new chapter in Safran’s long history with the Indian aerospace and defence industries, and we are reaffirming our commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy and sovereignty strategy,” said Olivier Andriès, Safran Chief Executive Officer. “With our three new production facilities and our major in-house IT centre, we will triple the number of employees in India over the next four years, building on our excellent local talent base,” he said.

The Safran Aircraft Engines plant, spanning 15,000 sq mt (162,000 sq ft), will make rotating parts for the LEAP engine from CFM International. It will provide the additional capacity needed to meet the requirements of a production ramp-up for the best-selling commercial aeroplane engine of its generation.

Eventually employing 275 people, this plant applies Safran’s highest standards in terms of industrial processes, machinery and equipment and sustainability, with one-third of electrical power to be provided by solar panels.

Safran Electrical & Power’s plant, located in the same airport zone as the Safran Aircraft Engines plant and sharing all support functions, makes wiring for LEAP engines and the Rafale fighter. Opened in November 2018, the plant has 150 employees as of date, growing to 200 when it reaches full capacity.

On this occasion, Olivier announced the creation of Digit, an in-house entity tasked with development of digital systems for Safran. The entity’s two main facilities, in Hyderabad and Mumbai, start operations in the summer of 2022. Digit plans to recruit 1,000 people over the next five years by calling on a vast talent pool for the development of digital applications and systems, as well as cybersecurity.