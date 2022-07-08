Safran’s MRO facility to be ready by 2025

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The largest maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the country, being established by Safran, is likely to be ready by 2025. Olivier Andries, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, said that through creation of the company’s largest maintenance and repair centre for commercial engines, they are also paving the way to expand their MRO activities in India to military engines. The facility will be established with an investment of US$ 150 million and generate 1,000 jobs.

The facility will start operations in 2025 and will eventually offer an annual capacity of 250 to 300 engine shop visits. The LEAP and its predecessor, the CFM56, now power over 330 Airbus A320/A320neo and Boeing 737/737 MAX aeroplanes deployed by airlines in the Indian subcontinent. More than 1,500 LEAP engines are currently on order in the region, Andries said. Jean-Paul Alary, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines, announced the creation of a MRO facility for CFM LEAP engines which would be built near its new plant.

“Our new MRO 4.0 centre in Hyderabad will strengthen our global network and enable us to meet the needs of our CFM customers against a backdrop of booming air traffic in India and the region. We will benefit from the fast growing aviation ecosystem and outstanding competence in Telangana.”