Walking style helps cops nab burglar in two hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A military styled jacket and the walking style helped the police nab a house burglar who had targeted a residence in Dwarakamnai Colony in a matter of hours.Gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh was recovered from the accused.According to the police, Pinninti Rohit, who had been active in the limits of Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates entered the locked house to steal taps and bolts and was ecstatic on hitting the jackpot in the form of the jewellery.

Police said that Rohit, 22 discontinued studies after his Class 8 and turned to committing thefts in Malkajgiri, Kushaiguda, Chilkalguda and Neredmet.An officer said, “Rohit was tracked in a couple of hours, his style of walking was different when he entered the crime scene premises and while leaving. After walking a few metres, he changed his clothes and donned a military styled jacket and used a handkerchief on his head.”

“He first broke open into the neighboring house, stole the taps and bolts and then entered this particular house. When he entered the bedroom, he found the keys to the wardrobe where he saw the ornaments. This was his first big haul, worth lakhs,” the police officer said.Sleuths scoured the CCTV footage and zeroed in on Rohit based on his style of walking.

Burglars strike at locked houses

Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident in which unidentified burglars broke into four locked houses in a gated community in Hayatnagar police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident was reported at the Prajay Gulmohar Housing Society at Hayatnagar. The police have confirmed that four persons were involved in the burglary from the CCTV footage. The burglars decam-ped with gold, silver ornaments