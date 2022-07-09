STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire damages Bharat Biotech facility kitchen

A fire that broke out in the facility of the Covid vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech at Genome Valley near Shame-erpet in the early hours of Friday left the kitchen completely damaged.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:22 AM

Bharat Biotech logo

Bharat Biotech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire that broke out in the facility of the Covid vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech at Genome Valley near Shame-erpet in the early hours of Friday left the kitchen completely damaged.Fortunately, no casualties were reported and there was no impact of the blaze on the main plant that is around 300 metres from the kitchen.

Ch Purna Kumar, Fire Officer, Shameerpet said one fire tender was pressed into action to control the blaze. The fire was first controlled and then doused within an hour. “Prima facie a gas leakage in the kitchen could have triggered the fire. A probe is on,” Purna Kumar said. Around 12.30 am, fire control received a call from the facility. Police also registered a case and started an investigation.

