GMR Hyderabad airport saves Rs 10 crore using solar power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has said that it has saved around Rs 10 crore in the last one year by using solar power for energy requirements at the airport.

At present, the GHIAL has a solar power capacity of 10 MW. In 2015, it commissioned a 5 MW solar power plant for its captive consumption and last year, the plant was expanded to 10 MW. Spread over an area of 45 acres, more than 30,000 solar panels have been installed to produce 10 MW power.

With the commissioning of this additional capacity, GHIAL will be able to reduce the dependency for power from the Telangana State Electricity Board by 12 million units per year, thereby saving around Rs 90 lakh per month. Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL said, “As a sustainable airport operator, we have rolled out many initiatives to actively reduce the carbon emissions. As a member airport of the Airports Council International), we are aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”