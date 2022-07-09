STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man ends life over Rs 7 lakh betting debt

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he said that he was resorting to the extreme step as the creditors were harassing him for repayment.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old private company employee died by suicide after he lost his entire money that he had raised as loans from banks and other sources, in online betting games.According to police, Dattatreya who lived in Attapur here left behind a debt of Rs 7 lakh. Addicted to gambling in online casinos for the last two years, he raised loans from banks and other sources.

As he lost his money, he began defaulting on repayment of loans. The creditors began increasing pressure on him for repayment.  With no way out, Dattatreya took the extreme step of ending his life by hanging in his house at a time when his wife was not around.

The police said that after blowing up his entire money which he raised as loans from other sources, he took three credit cards and raised Rs 70,000 loans on each one of them but lost all the money quickly in the online betting game.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he said that he was resorting to the extreme step as the creditors were harassing him for repayment. He said he wanted to make big money but lost all in gambling and, as he was not in a position to repay his debt, he was ending his life. He also advised others against betting money on such games.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

