STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two from Srikakulam die in wall collapse

In the wee hours of Friday, one of the employees staying in an adjoining name, woke up to a loud noise.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains leading to a wall collapse killed two women in their sleep, including a newly-wed in Nalgonda district on Friday. The victims belong to Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. While Nadikudi Laxmi (42) worked as a cook for labourers and other staffers engaged in the railway underpass construction in the town, her daughter Kalyani (21), who got married just two months ago, came to stay with her mother, as Aashadam season is on.

Rajashekar Reddy, SI of Nalgonda II town police station said a case has been registered and the bodies were handed over to their families after a postmortem examination.Laxmi had been working for over a year in Nalgonda, cooking for the labourers and other workers. She was staying in one of the rooms which was rented for storing construction material. A few days ago, her daughter joined her.

Meanwhile, from Thursday night, it was raining heavily in the town. In the wee hours of Friday, one of the employees staying in an adjoining name, woke up to a loud noise.When he came out, he found a wall collapsed. He immediately alerted other workers and police.Police said the wall fell on an almirah and it fell on the two women, killing them in their sleep. The debris was cleared and their bodies were recovered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Srikakulam death
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp