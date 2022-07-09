Two from Srikakulam die in wall collapse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains leading to a wall collapse killed two women in their sleep, including a newly-wed in Nalgonda district on Friday. The victims belong to Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. While Nadikudi Laxmi (42) worked as a cook for labourers and other staffers engaged in the railway underpass construction in the town, her daughter Kalyani (21), who got married just two months ago, came to stay with her mother, as Aashadam season is on.

Rajashekar Reddy, SI of Nalgonda II town police station said a case has been registered and the bodies were handed over to their families after a postmortem examination.Laxmi had been working for over a year in Nalgonda, cooking for the labourers and other workers. She was staying in one of the rooms which was rented for storing construction material. A few days ago, her daughter joined her.

Meanwhile, from Thursday night, it was raining heavily in the town. In the wee hours of Friday, one of the employees staying in an adjoining name, woke up to a loud noise.When he came out, he found a wall collapsed. He immediately alerted other workers and police.Police said the wall fell on an almirah and it fell on the two women, killing them in their sleep. The debris was cleared and their bodies were recovered.