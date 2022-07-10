Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on July 12 as part of her election campaign. A grand reception and a car rally with around 100 vehicles is being planned at Begumpet airport at 3 pm on her arrival on Tuesday. Tribals will be among those who will welcome her at the airport. She will be staying at Katriya Hotel in Somajiguda, where she will be addressing an elite gathering of 300 people.