Roads, colonies inundated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad were flooded due to the heavy rains that lashed the city on Saturday. In the city limits, Borabanda recorded the highest rainfall of 31 mm, followed by Chandanagar (26.8 mm), Madhapur (21.8 mm) and Rajendranagar (19.8 mm). To attend to rain-related complaints, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its monsoon and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to service.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi held a teleconference with the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the GHMC. According to the GHMC, there are 89 waterlogging points across Hyderabad, out of which 20 are located in the Old City.To control the seasonal diseases, the entomology wing has already taken up pre-monsoon operations such as fogging, spraying and anti-larvae activities, Vijayalaxmi added.

Hyderabad citizens can call on 040-21111111 and 040-29555500 to register their complaints. The officials present in the control room are from the GHMC, HMWW&SB and the Electricity Department.

Don’t open manhole covers:Water Board warns public

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) issued an alert requesting people not to open manhole covers during rains. It is a punishable offence under Section 74 and other provisions of HMWSSB Act, Water Board officials said.

TSSPDCL SETS UP CONTROL ROOMS

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) has opened special control rooms in every circle till the end of rainy season. Orders have been issued to the Superintending Engineers to continuously observe the changes in the weather and issue orders to the field staff from time to time and ensure that staff are always available.

A separate control room has been set up at the SCADA and another control room at the GHMC head office to monitor power supply during heavy rains in the Greater Hyderabad region. Division-level disaster teams with 15 skilled personnel have also been formed.

These teams will continuously monitor the power supply and work based on the orders from the control room. In case of any emergency related to electricity, citizens can call 1912/ 100 for the local office and call 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574 to reach the special control room of Electricity Department.