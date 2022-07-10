Woman accuses Marredpally CI of rape, kidnap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Marredpally Circle Inspector K Nageshwar Rao has been accused by a woman of raping her at her house in Hastinapuram located in Vanasthalipuram limits. Later, the CI reportedly tried to force the victim and her husband to leave the city at gunpoint.

While the police are yet to arrest him, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand placed Nageshwar Rao under suspension. The police slapped rape charges and invoked the Arms Act, 1959 against him. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police on Friday stating that Marredpally CI Nageshwar Rao sexually assaulted her and was trying to take her and her husband forcibly in a car on Thursday night with an intention to make them leave the city for good when the vehicle met with a minor accident at Ibrahimpatnam.

The couple said that after the accident, they managed to slip away from the clutches of the CI and rushed to Vanasthalipuram police station where they lodged a complaint. According to the complaint, Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday called the woman and asked her to meet her outside her house. When she did not listen to him, the cop went to her house the next day and resorted to a sexual assault on her. He even threatened to open fire at her if she did not cooperate. When she resisted, he hit her on her head.

The victim’s husband, who worked at a farmhouse of Nageshwar Rao in the past, went home on Thursday night only to find that the CI was inside his home. He broke open the doors and after finding that he had sexually assaulted his wife, he confronted him.

Victim, hubby asked to leave Hyd

The CI then warned him with his firearm and asked them to leave the city for good. He forced them into a car and drove furiously until it met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam. The police said that the victim’s husband was arrested in 2018 by the Task Force Police led by the same police officer. Later, Nageshwar Rao forced the victim’s husband to work at his farmhouse for a salary of Rs 10,000 per month on the condition that he should stay at his farmhouse without his family. Nageshwar Rao later hiked the salary to Rs 15,000 and paid the amount till February, 2021.

The police officer told him that he would credit his salary into his wife’s account. Even after he stopped working under him, Nageshwar Rao used to harass his wife. According to the victim’s husband, when he was working for Nageshwar Rao in the past, on one occasion, the inspector tried to outrage the modesty of his wife by taking her to his farmhouse knowing fully well that he was out on some work. He came to know about it when his wife called him from someone else’s phone and told him how he had brought him there.

He then called him and threatened to report the issue to his family members. After two days, the cop’s staff had picked him and his wife and beat them up at the Task Force police station. They warned him against telling Nageshwar Rao’s family members about the sexual assault.