As heavy rains lash Hyderabad,  dilapidated buildings in the city pose a threat to residents

The civic body identified a total of 584 dilapidated structures, out of which 128 structures were demolished and 199 structures have been repaired.

Published: 11th July 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As heavy rains continue to lash the city, old and dilapidated buildings in the city are posing a threat to the residents. According to data available, there are around 250-260 dilapidated buildings in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits that may collapse at anytime. 

The civic body identified a total of 584 dilapidated structures, out of which 128 structures were demolished and 199 structures have been repaired. However, no action has been taken with regard to the remaining buildings. GHMC officials told TNIE that steps are being taken to demolish the dangerous buildings by shifting the occupants to other places at the earliest as the monsoon is very active in the city. 

In the case of most dangerous structures, the GHMC has taken advance precautionary measures such as the evacuation of inmates, sealing of buildings, barricading around the structure and displaying notices cautioning the public not to move around the structures.

A special drive for action on dilapidated structures was taken up in the GHMC limits, wherein 22 structures are demolished and four structures were sealed and caution notices were pasted. A total of 40 structures were demolished recently and another 24 structures are repaired/rectified. 

