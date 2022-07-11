Case on Gurudatta Enterprises for duping bizman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police registered a case against Gurudatta Enterprises and its promoters Narendra Sharma and B Rajashekar Reddy for allegedly duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore.

Victim P Krishna told police that the accused collected the money during the past one year, claiming to invest it in trading and saying that he would pay him high returns. Police found that the accused has cheated several others in a similar manner. After being asked about the returns, the accused started avoiding him and recently closed the office located at Ayyappa Society.