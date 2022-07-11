STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad SI booked on rape charge, suspended

Victim says cop cheated her under guise of marriage; accused officer yet to be arrested

Published: 11th July 2022 01:09 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vijay Dharawath, an SI deputed to the CCS Malkajgiri of Rachakonda commissionerate, has been placed under suspension, after a rape case was registered against him at Miryalaguda I Town police station in Nalgonda district. 

A 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint alleging that Vijay cheated her under the guise of marriage and sexually assaulted her. Though he got married to another woman, he was pressurising her to not get married, the victim, a government employee serving in Nalgonda district, stated in her complaint. Police are yet to arrest Vijay.  

“SI Vijay Dharawath of CCS Malkajgiri is placed under suspension by CP Rachakonda based on the report of ACP Malkajgiri for cheating in the name of the marriage of a victim girl in a case registered on July 7, 2022,” Rachakonda police said in a release on Sunday. 

According to police, Vijay and the victim knew each other for over a decade and they were in a relationship from the year 2012. He sexually assaulted her on several occasions under the pretext of marriage.

But he married another woman in 2014. The victim told police that Vijay informed her that he was under pressure from his parents for marriage and he was helpless. “He promised to divorce his wife and marry me. But even after so many years, it was not happening,” she said in her complaint. 

Further, when she tried to move on with her life and get married, Vijay forced her to stay single, the victim told the police. She also stated that Vijay was forcing her to continue the relationship without marriage. Srinivas, Inspector, Nalgonda I Town PS said that the case is under investigation.

