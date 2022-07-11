Mom killed baby girl:  Cyberabad Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the suspicious death of a 50-day-old girl at Jagadgirigutta found that the victim’s mother Jyoti had killed the child and dumped her body in the underground sump outside their house. She has been arrested and sent to remand, said Balanagar ACP A Gangaram.

The accused and her husband Rajesh were going through a financial crisis as he wasn’t working on a regular basis. Hence, Jyoti decided to dump the child while she was alive in the dump fearing that they couldn’t take care of her properly.

After the child’s body was found in the sump on Tuesday, police registered a suspicious death case and took up the investigation. As the girl slept by her parents’ side, police considered them as suspects and interrogated them. They pleaded innocence, but when Jyoti was questioned separately, she admitted to killing her daughter.

Inquiries revealed that on Monday night, after Jyoti’s mother, who also lived in the same house, went to sleep when the couple was playing with the child. Rajesh went to sleep at 3 am after handing over the child to Jyoti.

After making sure that he had fallen asleep, she took the child out and dumped her in the sump, waited for her to die and walked back into the room and went to bed. On Tuesday, the couple woke up Jyoti’s mother informing her that the child who slept with them was missing.

