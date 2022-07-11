STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mom killed baby girl:  Cyberabad Police

After the child’s body was found in the sump on Tuesday, police registered a suspicious death case and took up the investigation.

Published: 11th July 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the suspicious death of a 50-day-old girl at Jagadgirigutta found that the victim’s mother Jyoti had killed the child and dumped her body in the underground sump outside their house. She has been arrested and sent to remand, said Balanagar ACP A Gangaram. 

The accused and her husband Rajesh were going through a financial crisis as he wasn’t working on a regular basis. Hence, Jyoti decided to dump the child while she was alive in the dump fearing that they couldn’t take care of her properly.

After the child’s body was found in the sump on Tuesday, police registered a suspicious death case and took up the investigation. As the girl slept by her parents’ side, police considered them as suspects and interrogated them. They pleaded innocence, but when Jyoti was questioned separately, she admitted to killing her daughter.

Inquiries revealed that on Monday night, after Jyoti’s mother, who also lived in the same house, went to sleep when the couple was playing with the child. Rajesh went to sleep at 3 am after handing over the child to Jyoti.

After making sure that he had fallen asleep, she took the child out and dumped her in the sump, waited for her to die and walked back into the room and went to bed. On Tuesday, the couple woke up Jyoti’s mother informing her that the child who slept with them was missing.

Financial constraints
Jyoti and Rajesh were going through a financial crisis as he wasn’t working on a regular basis. Thus, she decided to kill her fearing that they couldn’t take care of her properly, said cops

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad Death Jagadgirigutta
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp