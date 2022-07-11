STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Patients impacted as private blood banks charge a bomb

“Blood banks refused to show rate cards even when the NACO guidelines ask them to display it prominently,” said a source.

Published: 11th July 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the infrastructure in government blood banks is not up to the mark, patients are being forced to spend large sums of money to get Single Donor Platelets (SDP) from private blood banks. For a common blood group like A+ or B+, private blood banks are charging approximately Rs 20,000 for just one unit.

Sources said that the cost for rare blood groups is going up to Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per unit. Whereas, according to guidelines of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the cost of single donor platelets (SDP) in private blood banks should not exceed Rs 11,000 per unit.

A few days ago, parents of 7-year-old Shweta (name changed) bought two units of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) at the cost of Rs 1,730 each in a private blood bank in Khairatabad here. According to NACO, private blood banks should charge Rs 400 for FFP. The same blood bank charges Rs 19,500 for a single unit of SDP.

“We had been told by the hospital to get the blood from that particular blood bank. Any other blood bank was rejected by them,” said Shweta’s relative. Similarly, the cost of packed red cells is Rs 1,550 for one unit. When Express enquired, a private blood bank in Chikkadpally sought Rs 1,800 per unit of A+ blood group. 

Register complaints

“Citizens can register a complaint against the private blood banks in Drug Control Administration (DCA),” said Dr G Anna Prasanna Kumari, Additional Project Director at Telangana State AIDS Control Society. 

“Blood banks refused to show rate cards even when the NACO guidelines ask them to display it prominently,” said a source.“We inspect private blood banks and ensure that they display the rates. We cannot take action unless there is evidence showing that they don’t,” Dr Kumari added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood Bank Single Donor Platelets NACO Price
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp