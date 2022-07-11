Rape accused cop in Hyderabad was tracking cellphone of victim’s hubby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CI K Nageshwar Rao, who was suspended over rape charges, was reportedly tracking the cellphone location of the victim’s husband without valid permission. In her complaint, the victim said that Nageshwar Rao tracked her husband’s location and called her when he was away seeking sexual favours. The woman’s husband was arrested by Nageshwar Rao in the past. Later, the police officer hired him to work at his farmhouse.

Primarily, the police do not have access to track the mobile phones and have to depend on the service provider to get the location details. During the course of the probe of any case where the accused/suspect is absconding, the investigation team seeks the service provider’s help to get details regarding the location or call records.

For obtaining the Call Details Record (CDR), the officer concerned has to submit a requisition letter to the service provider. The letter should furnish basic details pertaining to the case, such as the crime number and should also specifically mention if they need location details or call data of the specific number. The nodal officer will pass on requisite information to the officer concerned, keeping the ACP or DCP of the sector or zone respectively, in the loop. But in this case, this procedure was not followed.

Cops need permission to track location

