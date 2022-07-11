Roads flooded, traffic hit as rains lash Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several roads were flooded, slowing down traffic as moderate to heavy rain lashed different parts of Hyderabad for the second day in a row on Sunday.Many places like Rajendranagar, Qutbullahpur, Bandlaguda, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri and Golconda received heavy rain with Mailardevpally recording the highest rainfall of 5.2 cm.

As rainwater stagnated at several places, city police had a tough time in regulating the traffic, while some police personnel were busy clearing the water-logged roads. As per the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated parts of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts in the next two to three days. This may lead to waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas in a few locations.

‘Venture out only if needed’

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad city police issued an advisory to the public, asking them to take necessary precautions in view of red alert sounded by the IMD. A statement issued by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said: “Public may please avoid non-essential travel and kindly watch the weather and rain forecast before venturing out. All precautions may be taken in and around your homes too. City police have deployed Traffic and Law and Order police officers for night duties. They are equipped with raincoats, shoes and other disaster management equipment like ropes and pumps.

“We have activated our coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also alerted,” he added. As there is a heavy cloud cover over the entire Telangana and a lot of flooding, overflowing of rivulets and lakes, roads getting cut are expected which will throw regular life out of gear, he added.

Reservoir gates lifted

Following heavy rains in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has lifted two floodgates each of the reservoirs up to one feet for the first time this year on Sunday evening and released excess water into Musi. About 686 cusecs from Osmansagar and another 208 cusecs from Himayatsagar, were released, they said. Before lifting the floodgates, special pujas were performed by the officials. More floodgates would be lifted in a phased manner in the coming days based on the inflows from the catchment areas, they added.