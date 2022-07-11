Suspended CI accused of raping woman is in our custody, confirm Rachakonda police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended Marredpally CI K Nageshwar Rao who has been accused by a woman of raping her at her house under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits, has been taken into custody by a team consisting of Rachakonda SOT and Vanasthalipuram police on Sunday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner’s office confirmed.

However, the police have so far refused to clarify if Nageshwar Rao surrendered or was arrested. The police officer will be produced in court on Monday. ACP Vansthalipuram has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case.

Nageshwar Rao has been charged under Section 376 (2) which relates to a police officer committing rape within the limits of the police station to which he is appointed or in the premises of any station house whether or not it is situated in the PS to which he is appointed. Along with rape charges, he also faces charges of Attempt to Murder, Kidnap and a case under the Arms Act.

A source told Express that Nageshwar Rao was placed in Adibatla police station on Saturday as soon as the incident hit the headlines and was later moved to Abdullapurmet police station on Sunday.

Sources also said that Nageshwar Rao tried to seek help from his colleagues at the Task Force police station where he was posted earlier. He reportedly tried to communicate with the victim’s family to issue a statement in his favour. However, investigation officials did not confirm the above.