Four from Telangana get 100 percentile in JEE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four candidates from Telangana secured a perfect percentile of 100 in Paper I (BE or BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main), the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Telangana ranks first in the list of States having aspirants who received 100 percentile.

Of the top five candidates in Paper I, three Jasti Yashwanth VVS, rank 1, Aniket Chattopadhyay, rank 3, and Dheeraj Kurukunda, rank 4 are from Telangana, whereas the other two Sarthak Maheshwari, rank 2, and Koyyanna Suhas, rank 5 are from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. One more student from Telangana, Rupesh Biyani, secured 100 percentile as well along with eight other candidates from different States.

Paper I and Paper II of the first session of JEE were conducted between June 24 and June 30. While Paper I is for engineering aspirants, Paper II is for those looking to pursue architecture. A total of 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 588 centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India. The results for Paper II will be declared soon. After the second session of JEE, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two scores.