Helping Hyderabad smile

Micro endodontist Jaydev M is attempting to revolutionise dentistry in the city, one surgery at a time. The doctor refused to be satisfied with what was available and decided to ‘cross borders’ to pursue various kinds of super specialities (MDS; MFD RCSI) in the United Kingdom.“My specialists and I are always looking to stay up to date on the latest innovations in dentistry so as to make our treatment an efficient experience to everyone who walks into our clinic,” Dr Jaydev says. Veneers, lumineers, crowns, tooth contouring, teeth whitening, smile makeovers, and implants are just a few of the cosmetic dental treatment options available at Dr Jaydev’s Clinic in Jubilee Hills.

The dentist’s focus has always been on making complex surgeries like root canals easier and more successful with the use of a microscope. “Not many in the country use a microscope to perform these surgeries — it just makes the process more result-oriented than job-oriented. We also strive to use advanced pain management techniques to ensure the best experience for patients who face complex dental procedures and problems.

We pride ourselves on the fact that we are a hospital with emphasis on a patient-centric approach,” he tells CE. Jaydev believes in permanent treatments rather than temporary cures as oral issues play a huge role when it comes to confidence. “Patients are entitled to a dental experience that is not just unique to them but also convenient. We work to make dental anxiety a thing of the past — a missing or crooked tooth might make one feel self-conscious and anxious. But, thanks to implants and other cutting-edge technology, we can make rise above all these.”

After extensive research about microscopic root canal treatment, he chose to ‘digitally’ correct smiles. “A perfect smile is bigger than one would think and it’s not just a woman’s issue. You’d be surprised to see the number of requests we get regarding the same. I’m truly passionate about helping people smile with confidence and so I figured that digitally correcting them helps achieve better results with unrivalled predictability and precision. The satisfaction I get upon seeing a real proper smile just makes my day, every day,” he says.

When we say he’s showing the city how to do it right, we mean — literally. Jaydev has designed a course called CURVE — Correct your root canal Voluntarily — to train younger dentists and specialists to teach themselves the ‘art’ of root canal treatment. “I would be selfish to keep my learning to myself and so designed this course to train aspirants so they would aim bigger too,” says the recipient of the Clinical Excellence in Dentistry Award.

Jaydev’s road to where he is today was no bed of roses. He met with a freak accident in 2021 and was bed-ridden for almost a year, but that failed to deter him — he rose from the ashes like a real-life phoenix. “I broke my limbs, neck, and even the spine. I knew I had to get back on my feet and did, miraculously. If I survived that accident, it was for a reason and I wanted to fulfil that purpose,” he signs off.