Pilot assaulted over parking issue in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pilot working for a commercial airline was assaulted over a parking issue at Rajendranagar of Cyberabad. Police have already served notices on the accused. The probe is in process and on completion, a chargesheet will be filed in the court, said B Nagendra Babu, Rajendranagar Inspector.

On July 6, Yogesh Kumar, 42, a Gandipet resident, went with his wife to a clinic in the Sun City area. While parking his bike, one person identified as Waheed from a neighbouring shop asked him to park at some distance. Yogesh parked his bike as told by the person and was entering the clinic, Waheed started abusing the victim in vulgar language.

When the pilot questioned the reason for the abuse, the accused beat him up and pinned him to the ground. He then picked up a rod from the shop and attacked the victim on his head, leaving him with injuries.

Based on Yogesh’s complaint, police registered a case and took up investigation. Yogesh was referred for a medical check-up.