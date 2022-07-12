STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Police file chargesheet in realtors’ murder case

Prime accused Matta Srinivas Reddy and five others allegedly involved, who were also detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, have been named in the chargesheet.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, who are investigating the murder of realtor Nawari Srinivas Reddy and his associate Komatireddy Raghavender Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam in March, filed a chargesheet in the court on Monday.

Prime accused Matta Srinivas Reddy and five others allegedly involved, who were also detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, have been named in the chargesheet. Police found evidence that the main accused had procured firearms from Uttar Pradesh through his associates. The investigation team has also gathered proof of how Matta Reddy purchased four plots in a disputed piece of land and took possession of other plots using forged documents.

The documents pertaining to the illegal possession by the accused seized during the investigation were sent for forensic analysis, where it was confirmed that  they were forged.  Police also collected evidence on why the victim Srinivas Reddy entered the disputed land and also about Matta Reddy’s presence on the same disputed land.

The cops also collected details on the issues that led to the dispute between the accused and victims. Further, other scientific and technical evidence indicating the role of Matta Reddy in the conspiracy and the role of other accused in the killing was also collected. All the evidence collected during the probe is strong and connects the accused to the offence, investigators said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp