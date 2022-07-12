Police file chargesheet in realtors’ murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, who are investigating the murder of realtor Nawari Srinivas Reddy and his associate Komatireddy Raghavender Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam in March, filed a chargesheet in the court on Monday.

Prime accused Matta Srinivas Reddy and five others allegedly involved, who were also detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, have been named in the chargesheet. Police found evidence that the main accused had procured firearms from Uttar Pradesh through his associates. The investigation team has also gathered proof of how Matta Reddy purchased four plots in a disputed piece of land and took possession of other plots using forged documents.

The documents pertaining to the illegal possession by the accused seized during the investigation were sent for forensic analysis, where it was confirmed that they were forged. Police also collected evidence on why the victim Srinivas Reddy entered the disputed land and also about Matta Reddy’s presence on the same disputed land.

The cops also collected details on the issues that led to the dispute between the accused and victims. Further, other scientific and technical evidence indicating the role of Matta Reddy in the conspiracy and the role of other accused in the killing was also collected. All the evidence collected during the probe is strong and connects the accused to the offence, investigators said.