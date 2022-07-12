Raids on realty firms; assets worth Rs 22 crore seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted searches on the offices of two Hyderabad- and Bengaluru-based real estate groups and seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 18.50 crore and undisclosed cash amounting to Rs 3.50 crore.

More than 40 sites of the firms located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, were searched, said a release from the I-T Department on Monday. The firms are reportedly engaged in the construction, sale and lease of commercial and residential spaces, apart from extending educational and hospitality services.

I-T sleuths seized several incriminating documents and digital evidence during the search. The preliminary analysis of seized items reveals that the land owners had entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a Bengaluru-based developer. They received a super built-up area from the developer in lieu of the land given to the developer for the development of various projects.

However, the landowners failed to declare the capital gains from the transaction, though completion certificates for the projects had been obtained. The amount of such undisclosed capital gains is estimated at more than Rs 400 crore.

The initial analysis of the seized documents has also revealed that these groups have suppressed income to the tune of Rs 90 crore in respect of the revenue recognisable from the sale of units in real estate. Further, both the groups have indulged in tax evasion by inflation of expenses in the construction and development business to the tune of Rs 28 crore, having claimed bogus purchases and resorting to over-invoicing of the construction materials.

It has also been found that interest-bearing borrowed funds were diverted to related entities for non-business purposes by the main entities of both groups. Instances of the transactions involving advances and loans between the group companies have also been found.

In the case of a trust covered in the search, it has been found that the trust has failed to utilise, within the specified permissible time limit, the accumulated amount of Rs 40 crore for the specified purpose, as per the objects of the registered trust deed. Further investigations are in progress, the release added.

