STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Raids on realty firms; assets worth Rs 22 crore seized

I-T officials search 40 sites across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai belonging to the two real estate groups

Published: 12th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted searches on the offices of two Hyderabad- and Bengaluru-based real estate groups and seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 18.50 crore and undisclosed cash amounting to Rs 3.50 crore. 

More than 40 sites of the firms located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, were searched, said a release from the I-T Department on Monday. The firms are reportedly engaged in the construction, sale and lease of commercial and residential spaces, apart from extending educational and hospitality services.

I-T sleuths seized several incriminating documents and digital evidence during the search. The preliminary analysis of seized items reveals that the land owners had entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a Bengaluru-based developer. They received a super built-up area from the developer in lieu of the land given to the developer for the development of various projects.

However, the landowners failed to declare the capital gains from the transaction, though completion certificates for the projects had been obtained. The amount of such undisclosed capital gains is estimated at more than Rs 400 crore.

The initial analysis of the seized documents has also revealed that these groups have suppressed income to the tune of Rs 90 crore in respect of the revenue recognisable from the sale of units in real estate. Further, both the groups have indulged in tax evasion by inflation of expenses in the construction and development business to the tune of Rs 28 crore, having claimed bogus purchases and resorting to over-invoicing of the construction materials.

It has also been found that interest-bearing borrowed funds were diverted to related entities for non-business purposes by the main entities of both groups. Instances of the transactions involving advances and loans between the group companies have also been found.

In the case of a trust covered in the search, it has been found that the trust has failed to utilise, within the specified permissible time limit, the accumulated amount of Rs 40 crore for the specified purpose, as per the objects of the registered trust deed. Further investigations are in progress, the release added. 

‘Hid income, committed tax evasion’
The initial analysis of the seized documents has also revealed that these two real estate groups have suppressed their income to the tune of Rs 90 crore in respect of the revenue recognisable from the sale of units in real estate. Further, both the groups have indulged in tax evasion by inflation of expenses in the construction and development business to the tune of Rs 28 crore, having claimed bogus purchases and resorting to over-invoicing of the construction materials. Further investigations are in progress, a release said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp