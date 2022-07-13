Drugstore in your backyard

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: Nature abounds in nutrition that not only promotes a happy and healthy life but also heals and cures. Ancient medical science has taken some therapeutic techniques from these abundant sources to provide us with unmatched health benefits. At a time when almost every second person seems to be feeling under the weather, experts talk about the medicinal value of things we find in our kitchen and garden.

Dr M Gayathri, clinical dietician at Apollo Hospital, Hyderguda, says that the benefits of these medicinal plants/ingredients were well-known earlier but have been forgotten over time. “Take ginger for instance — it’s one of the most versatile spices. Its combination with honey has been used to treat cough, it also aids digestion. Garlic has alliin which acts as a blood thinner and regulates blood pressure and helps in detoxification. When garlic paste is applied to a wound, it helps reduce inflammation. It is also known for its antibiotic properties,” says she.

The doctor adds that black pepper helps protect us from cold and keeps our bodies warm. “It also acts as a fat burner. Turmeric has curcumin, which acts as an antiseptic, antimicrobial and immune-boosting agent. Fresh coriander helps fight brain-related issues. neuro cases. Cumin helps in digestion and absorption, and fenugreek helps control blood sugar and controls cholesterol levels. Cloves help in repairing the body cells and are rich in antioxidants but be sure to consume it in limited amounts,” Dr Gayathri cautions.

Sanjaya Mariwala, founder and president of the Association of Herbal and Nutraceuticals Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), says many medicinal plants in every household help beat different infections, allergies, and diseases such as common cold, cough, and so on. “Basil provides relief from cold, fever and respiratory diseases. This plant is good to grow in pots. Mint leaves give good relief from muscle pain, stomach aches, and fever. Capsimax, a whole-food extract from red chilli peppers helps in weight management.

Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, Indian ginseng, or winter cherry, is a powerful antioxidant that helps manage stress, supports sleep and has also been linked to male fertility, muscle strength, and endurance. Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, comes from a flowering tree and shrub and is well-known for its properties linked with addressing discomfort, stiffness, swelling, and mobility associated with joint issues. And finally, marigold’s antimicrobial and antiseptic properties are effective in treating sore throats and mouth ulcers. Gargling with marigold tea helps soothe the mucus membranes of the throat and eases the pain,” concludes Sanjaya . Most, if not all of these plants mentioned, are probably already in your kitchen and garden, and if they aren’t, it’s time to start your very own kitchen/medicine garden!

Medicine in your kitchen

Cinnamon controls diabetes

Ginger is an antidote to biliousness

Garlic and mustard are good for the heart

Cloves help good breath

Cumin, black pepper aid digestion

Turmeric is used in medicine for blood purification, liver and eye diseases, wound healing, swelling pains, etc.

Raw cardamom fights indigestion and flatulence

