Experian opens its GIC facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Experian, a leading data, analytics and decisioning company, has announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad.It is another step in Experian’s vision of enabling consumers and businesses to make prudent financial decisions with the help of technology and analytics. The Experian GIC is a part of Experian’s global network of development centres and works closely with the Experian product teams globally.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is a centre of technology, an innovation hub, and home to many global IT giants. The State is equipped with modern infrastructure, an abundance of employable talent, and a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Organisations like Experian help in achieving our vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally.”

HYDERABAD: Experian, a leading data, analytics and decisioning company, has announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad.It is another step in Experian’s vision of enabling consumers and businesses to make prudent financial decisions with the help of technology and analytics. The Experian GIC is a part of Experian’s global network of development centres and works closely with the Experian product teams globally. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is a centre of technology, an innovation hub, and home to many global IT giants. The State is equipped with modern infrastructure, an abundance of employable talent, and a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Organisations like Experian help in achieving our vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally.”